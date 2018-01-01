

Marcelo, Vallejo Again in Real’s Training Session; Kroos, Modric Still Absent



MADRID – Real Madrid’s Marcelo Vieira and Jesus Vallejo took part on Friday in the club’s final training session before the La Liga match against Getafe, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were absent.



Brazilian Marcelo’s performance during the training session suggested that he got past the injury he sustained during the Feb. 18 league match against Real Betis.



On the sideline, Kroos continued the recovery process for a left knee injury, as did Modric, who has been struggling with a right leg muscle injury.



Real Madrid’s head coach, French Zinedine Zidane hoped that Kroos and Modric would be available for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Paris Saint Germain.



