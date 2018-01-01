

Bernard Challandes Named New Coach for Kosovo’s National Soccer Team



PRISTINA – Switzerland’s Bernard Challandes was appointed on Friday to lead Kosovo’s national soccer team.



Challandes was a scout for FC Basel from 2015 and had previously been the head coach for the Armenian national team, though he resigned from his post halfway through the two-year contract after the team failed to qualify for the 2016 UEFA European Championship.



During a press conference, he said it was important that the squad began working as a family and remained united.



Challandes was presented by Fadil Vokrri, the president of the Football Federation of Kosovo.



