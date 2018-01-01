

Husillos, Bua Reach 400-Meter Semifinals in Birmingham



BIRMINGHAM, England – Spanish sprinters Oscar Husillos and Lucas Bua qualified on Friday for the 400 meter dash semifinals at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham.



Husillos and Bua finished the track in 46.51 seconds and 46.96 seconds, respectively, with Husillos being a strong candidate for the podium after achieving a best time of 45.86 seconds this year.



Husillos surpassed Czech sprinter Pavel Maslak, twice world champion, who clocked a time of 46.80 seconds, as well as Dominican sprinter Luguelin Santos (46.83), silver medalist in London 2012.



