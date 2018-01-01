

Allardyce Rubbishes Rumors He Will Be Leaving Everton at End of Season



LONDON – Everton coach Sam Allardyce denied on Friday that he was on the cusp of leaving the English team at the end of the current Premier League season.



After a promising start to the season, with four victories in its first five matches, the Goodison Park team lost six out of its nine last matches, leading to rumors that Allardyce may not be hanging around after June.



“I am here as long as I win football matches, and if you don’t win football matches it doesn’t matter how long your contract is,” said Allardyce, who arrived in Everton last November to substitute Ronald Koeman and whose contract is set to end in 2019.



The Toffees have struggled with away matches this season, having won only one of their 14 ties played outside Liverpool, which the coach dismissed as a recurrent problem in the club that could not be chalked up to him.



He insisted it needed fixing but highlighted that in 2017, Everton only emerged the victors in two of their away games and in the last two years, it’s only been a total of seven.



“The away form is a long-standing problem at the club,” he said.



Allardyce also confirmed that French defender Eliaquim Mangala, who was loaned to Everton from Manchester City, would be recovering in Goodison Park.



Mangala had been injured in his second tie playing with Everton, a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, and is set to miss what remains of the season.



