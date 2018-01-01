

Real Madrid Coach Zidane Defends Isco’s Behavior in Espanyol Clash



MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defended on Friday the behavior of Spain midfielder Francisco Alarcon, best known as Isco, who took almost half a minute to leave the pitch when he was substituted in the away clash against Espanyol earlier in the week.



Real Madrid went on to lose that game 1-0 following an injury-time goal from the Barcelona-based club and was now gearing up for a home game against Getafe on Saturday evening.



“It’s normal that he was angry; he didn’t want to leave the pitch, no player does, but his attitude has always been spectacular,” Zidane told a press conference in Madrid.



“He trains well, he is a player loved by all and this is a problem that, for me, does not exist. We are all together on this, a player being angry is normal,” he added.



Madrid trailed La Liga leader Barcelona by 15 points heading into the weekend fixtures, but Zidane was optimistic that the season was not yet over for Los Blancos.



Getafe was currently on form and held 10th place in the top-flight.



