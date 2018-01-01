 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Coach Zidane Defends Isco’s Behavior in Espanyol Clash

MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defended on Friday the behavior of Spain midfielder Francisco Alarcon, best known as Isco, who took almost half a minute to leave the pitch when he was substituted in the away clash against Espanyol earlier in the week.

Real Madrid went on to lose that game 1-0 following an injury-time goal from the Barcelona-based club and was now gearing up for a home game against Getafe on Saturday evening.

“It’s normal that he was angry; he didn’t want to leave the pitch, no player does, but his attitude has always been spectacular,” Zidane told a press conference in Madrid.

“He trains well, he is a player loved by all and this is a problem that, for me, does not exist. We are all together on this, a player being angry is normal,” he added.

Madrid trailed La Liga leader Barcelona by 15 points heading into the weekend fixtures, but Zidane was optimistic that the season was not yet over for Los Blancos.

Getafe was currently on form and held 10th place in the top-flight.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved