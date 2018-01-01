

Souleiman to Miss WIC Birmingham due to Visa Issue



BIRMINGHAM, England – Djiboutian middle-distance runner Ayanleh Souleiman will miss the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships held in Birmingham due to visa issues, his representing management company announced on Friday.



This is a blow to the tournament as Souleiman was one of the 1,500-meter contenders.



“Sad news, UK Embassy in Addis Ababa did not get a visa on time for Ayanleh Souleiman and he is not able to compete at the WIC!” tweeted PinedaSport, which represents the athlete.



Souleiman is the second big star to miss the competition, which opened on Thursday, due to the same reason, following Kenyan Emmanuel Korir, who was favored to win the 800-meter race.



