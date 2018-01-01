

At Least 10 Maoist Rebels, One Policeman Killed in Clash in India



NEW DELHI – At least 10 Maoist rebels and a policeman were killed on Friday in a clash between security forces and insurgents in southeastern India



The encounter between Maoists and a police squad, led by members of the special Greyhounds forces, took place early morning in an operation against the rebels on the border between the states of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.



“Ten Maoists and a constable were killed,” a Greyhounds spokesperson told EFE without divulging more details.



The incident comes after 20 rebels, two members of special police forces, and a civilian were killed last month in a clash in Chhattisgarh.



The Naxalite movement, named after its emergence from a revolt in a village in Bengal called Naxalbari in 1967, wants to impose an agrarian, Maoist revolution and has remained active for over 50 years, especially in the so-called red corridor, an area that runs through central and eastern India which is known for communist insurgency.



According to Indian government data released last year, the Maoist conflict in India has caused 12,000 mostly civilian deaths over the last few decades, although the movement has lost strength in recent years.



2016 saw a jump in the number of killed rebels and a drop in their activities, the Indian government said in 2017.



According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, 33 people, including 18 insurgents, have died so far this year in left-wing extremist incidents in India, after 332 people, including 149 guerrilla fighters, were killed in 2017.



