Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Armenian Parliament Elects Armen Sarkissian as Country’s New President

TIFLIS – Former Armenian prime minister and candidate of the ruling Republican Party, Armen Sarkissian, was chosen on Friday by the national assembly as Armenia’s new president.

Sarkissian, 64, had accepted in January the offer made by Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia’s incumbent president, to become the ruling Republican Party’s nominee in the first presidential elections since the country’s major constitutional reform in 2015.

Sarkissian won the parliamentary ballot with 90 votes in favor, 10 votes against and one abstention.

The new president will assume the office – which has mainly ceremonial attributions – on April 9, with his mandate scheduled to expire in 2025.

The newly-elected president is a graduate of the faculty of theoretical physics and mathematics at Yerevan’s state university and a faculty member at the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.

President-elect Sarkissian was PM between 1996-1997 and spent most of his public service career as a diplomat.

He has served as Armenia’s ambassador to the European Union, as well as Yerevan’s ambassador to London thrice.

The South Caucasian nation’s unicameral parliamentary majority is also set to appoint a new prime minister, a post vested with executive powers.

According to many analysts, outgoing president Sargsyan is one of the favorites to become Armenia’s next PM.
 

