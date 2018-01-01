 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

US Trade Policy Is Threatening Economic Recovery, China Warns

BEIJING – China warned on Friday that the trade policy of US President Donald Trump, who announced a day earlier the imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, could have a negative impact on global economic recovery.

“The US has launched anti-subsidy measures on steel and aluminum products. If countries around the world follow the steps of the US, it will harm global trade,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference in Beijing.

Hua said the global economy was still recovering and that the basis for that recovery was unstable so “all countries should consider efforts to cooperate and resolve relevant issues,” instead of imposing unilateral trade restriction barriers.

In that respect, China urges the US to follow the rules of multilateral trade and contribute to international trade and economic order, Hua added.

These remarks come after Trump announced on Thursday his decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel products and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum products, which could come into effect early next week.
 

