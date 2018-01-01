 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
China Asks the US, North Korea to Lower Threshold for Talks

BEIJING – China asked the United States and North Korea on Friday to lower the level of their demands in order to engage in direct talks and urged them to take small steps towards denuclearization.

The Chinese government welcomed recent developments in the region, including South Korea’s announcement that it would send a high-level representative to North Korea to continue deepening the rapprochement between both countries.

On Thursday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told his US counterpart, Donald Trump, of the mission his government intends to send to the North.

Another high-level North Korean delegation visited South Korea last week to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics and told Moon that Pyongyang was open to talks with the US, which has, however, insisted that Pyongyang should show it is willing to denuclearize for talks to begin.

“China welcomes and supports those developments,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a press conference on Friday.

Hua asked “the concerned parties to make political decisions at an early date to promote dialogue by lowering thresholds” of conditions to start talks.

She also urged the sides involved to “take synchronized and small steps” and make efforts to promote the denuclearization of the peninsula and resolve the underlying conflict prevailing there.

Hua also mentioned the positive impact the pause in the military exercises between the US and South Korea has had on the recent rapprochement between the Koreas.
 

