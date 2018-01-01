

Las Palmas Eyes Exit from La Liga Relegation Zone Following Barça Draw



LAS PALMAS, Spain – Following a surprise home draw with league leaders Barcelona, 18th-place UD Las Palmas started Friday on level points with Levante, boosting its chances of escaping La Liga’s relegation zone, where the team from Gran Canaria has languished for 19 consecutive rounds of play.



Jonathan Calleri brought Las Palmas level early in the second half of Thursday’s night’s clash at the Gran Canaria stadium following Lionel Messi’s free-kick opener for Barça.



Las Palmas was now looking ahead to its Monday away clash against Celta Vigo with a bid to overturn a dismal 2-5 loss to the Galician team at home back in October, precisely when the yellows fell into the relegation zone.



Levante, on the other hand, will face Espanyol on Sunday.



Both Las Palmas and Levante are leveled on 20 points, in 18th and 17th place, respectively, separated only by goal difference.



