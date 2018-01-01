

France, US Vow to Take Firm Stance against Chemical Weapons Use in Syria



PARIS – France and the United States said on Friday that they would not tolerate impunity in the use of chemical weapons against Syria’s civilian population and would provide a firm and coordinated response to any such proven attack.



A press release by the French presidency explained that Emmanuel Macron talked to Donald Trump via telephone to discuss the state of the Syrian conflict, with both leaders agreeing on the need for Russia to exercise, without ambiguity, the highest possible pressure on Damascus to abide by the ceasefire recently demanded by the United Nations Security Council.



Macron pledged to provide a firm response, in perfect coordination with France’s American allies, in the event of a demonstrable use of chemical weapons against civilians.



“France and the US will not tolerate impunity,” read the statement.



