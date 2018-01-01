

Spain’s Unemployment Continues to Drop towards Pre-Crisis Figures



MADRID – The number of officially registered unemployed workers in Spain fell by 6,280 people in February compared to the previous month, bringing the total number of jobless to 3,470,248, the lowest figure since 2009, officials said on Friday.



The latest figures published by the Ministry of Employment showed a decrease of 280,628 in the number of unemployed eligible workers in the space of a year.



The biggest drops were observed in services, industry and construction, while an increase of unemployment was recorded in the farming industry.



In regional terms, the number of jobless dropped most significantly in the northeastern region of Catalonia (4,685), the Balearic Islands (3,338) and Valencia (2,045), while unemployment rose in Andalucia (7,473) and Madrid (1,731).



The number of contracts registered in February was 1,546,402; however, only 174,287 of those were permanent while 1,372,155 were temporary.



