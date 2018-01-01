 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least One Killed, Four Wounded in Attack against NATO Forces in Kabul

KABUL – At least one civilian was killed and four wounded on Friday in a suicide attack in eastern Kabul on a convoy of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, an official told EFE.

“One civilian was martyred and 4 others received injures after a suicide bomber in Suzuki-type of vehicle detonated his explosives in Kabul city’s PD9,” Interior Ministry spokesperson, Nusrat Rahimi, told EFE, adding that “the target of the bomber was a foreign forces convoy.”

However, no member of the NATO forces sustained injuries, according to the spokesperson.

The ministry had initially said that the bombers were targeting NATO contractors.

The North Atlantic Alliance has yet to issue a statement about the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any insurgent group.

The explosion takes place two days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered peace talks “without preconditions” to the Taliban along with political recognition as part of a process to put an end to over 16 years of conflict.

Ghani’s announcement followed the insurgent group on Monday proposing direct talks with the United States after years of refusing to hold talks with the Afghan government and Washington.

Afghanistan is going through one of its bloodiest phases after the end of the NATO combat mission in 2015.

Kabul has witnessed several significant terror incidents this year, including an attack in January using an explosives-rigged ambulance that killed 103 and wounded more than 200.
 

