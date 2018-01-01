

Donaldson Dismisses Lopez to Move to Mexico Open Semis



ACAPULCO, Mexico – American Jared Donaldson made light work of his Mexico Open quarterfinal against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez, defeating him in just 54 minutes 6-3, 6-1.



Donaldson owed the victory to his imperious service game, winning 100 percent of his first serves, and 86 percent on second.



Donaldson has dropped just 12 games in his three matches so far at Acapulco.



“It’s a great start to the tournament so far. I feel like I’ve played really well throughout the week, and I think it has showed a great maturity to my game and how much I’ve improved,” Donaldson said.



The win means Donaldson books a place in the tournament’s last four, where will face South African Kevin Anderson for a spot in the final.



