

Zverev Beats Harrison to Book Semifinal Berth at Mexico Open



ACAPULCO, Mexico – Germany’s Alexander Zverev defeated American Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday to book his place in the semifinal of the HSBC Mexico Open in Acapulco.



The 20-year-old German relied on his serve, winning almost 70 percent of his service points, to dispatch Harrison in straight sets.



“I was very happy with how I played,” Zverev said. “I’m starting to play very well again, and that’s all that matters for me.”



Zverev won five ATP tournaments during his inaugural season last year, and is well on his way to winning his first title of the year.



He will need to be on top of his game to move on to the finals, where he will face Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, seeded sixth, or Austria’s third seed Dominic Thiem.



