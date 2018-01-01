 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Organic Revolution in India’s Spring Festival of Colors

NEW DELHI – India turned into a playful battlefield on Friday as the country celebrated Holi, the festival of colors, a tradition that is being revolutionized as people increasingly opt for organically sourced colors.

Holi, which marks the arrival of spring, and whose origins are derived from several different tales in Hindu mythology, is celebrated by people smearing or applying colors on one another, breaking all social barriers of wealth, class or caste.

A war of sorts breaks out on the streets, with water-guns, balloons – filled with water and launched like hand grenades – and even buckets used to cover “combatants” in color, after which people visit each other’s homes to exchange greetings, gifts, and share specially prepared delicacies.

The festival was traditionally played with flowers and organic colors, but over the past couple of decades, industrial dyes have been introduced to satisfy the ever increasing demand.

A backlash against the poor quality of powders, which are often difficult to remove from the skin and clothes, leading to people staying indoors and avoiding the colorful celebrations outside, has boosted the demand for safer, organic colors.

“I have been selling organic colors for five years, and the demand has been increasing at around 10 percent per year,” Vikram Singh, owner of the wholesale shop Vikram Enterprises in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, told EFE during the buildup to the celebrations, as merchants flocked to the crowded market’s bylines to stock up on their supplies.

Singh said that he expected organic colors to make up to 90 percent of all sales of colors this festive season, even though they are “four times more expensive” than industrially produced ones.

Despite their potentially prohibitive cost, the benefits of organically-sourced powders far outweigh those produced in factories.

“Basically, non-organic colors carry heavy metals, some of which even have pieces of glass. So when these are applied, they can lead to abrasions on the skin and can damage your hair. If they enter the eyes, the conjunctiva may be damaged,” dermatologist Soni Nanda of Max Hospital at New Delhi’s Patparganj area warned.

Not only are organic colors safer, they are also more sustainable and beneficial to the environment.

Madhumita Puri, Director and founder Madhumita Puri, Prabhat Society for Child Development, a nonprofit in Delhi working with disabled people, started in 2000 the “Avacayam” (meaning gathering flowers in Sanskrit) Organic Holi, a project to make organic colors from leftover flowers.

They started with 20 to 30 kilograms of ingredients, but now they manufacture around 15,000 kg worth of organic colors, all of which are sold out.

They recycle “flowers from temples and banquet halls and wedding houses and hotels,” Puri said, and instead of dumping them in garbage dumps or rivers, they are made into colors for Holi.

She emphasized the need for recycling, and added that their project had also helped to spread awareness about organic products and their environmental benefits.

Luvesh Garg, a businessman from Jodhpur in western India’s Rajasthan state, told EFE that they celebrate Holi with great fanfare and “always use herbal colors” as they are healthy and safe, especially for his children, who go outdoors to play.

“We are very keen to stay away from artificial ingredients and even prepare the special foods and sweets consumed during the festival at our house,” said his wife, Monika Garg.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved