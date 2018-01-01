

Isaiah Thomas Scores Season-High 29 Points to Lead Lakers to Win at Heat



MIAMI – Isaiah Thomas had his highest scoring performance on Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 131-112 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami to register their fourth consecutive victory.



Five other Lakers also scored in double digits, and as a team they shot 47-of-79 field goals and 16-of-29 three-pointers.



Julius Randle added 25 points as the Lakers’ second highest scorer on the night, who just stay in the Western Conference playoff hunt, six games back from the cut off in eighth spot.



Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 and Kyle Kuzma put up 16 as the Lakers won in Miami for the first time since 2008.



The Heat’s Dwyane Wade again led the scoring with 25, but it was on defense where Miami lost this game, as they failed to rein in Los Angeles’ offense.



Goran Dragic added 19 points for Miami, while Justise Winslow scored 17, with Josh Richardson and Bam Adebayo putting up 15 points each.



Despite the defeat, the Heat maintain a winning record at 32-30, staying in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.



