 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Isaiah Thomas Scores Season-High 29 Points to Lead Lakers to Win at Heat

MIAMI – Isaiah Thomas had his highest scoring performance on Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 131-112 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami to register their fourth consecutive victory.

Five other Lakers also scored in double digits, and as a team they shot 47-of-79 field goals and 16-of-29 three-pointers.

Julius Randle added 25 points as the Lakers’ second highest scorer on the night, who just stay in the Western Conference playoff hunt, six games back from the cut off in eighth spot.

Brandon Ingram scored 19 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 and Kyle Kuzma put up 16 as the Lakers won in Miami for the first time since 2008.

The Heat’s Dwyane Wade again led the scoring with 25, but it was on defense where Miami lost this game, as they failed to rein in Los Angeles’ offense.

Goran Dragic added 19 points for Miami, while Justise Winslow scored 17, with Josh Richardson and Bam Adebayo putting up 15 points each.

Despite the defeat, the Heat maintain a winning record at 32-30, staying in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved