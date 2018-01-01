 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Seoul to Send High-Level Representative to Pyongyang

SEOUL – South Korea will send a high-level representative to North Korea to continue engaging in an inter-Korean rapprochement, although details about the dates or the envoy remain unknown, a spokesperson for Seoul’s presidential office told EFE on Friday.

Seoul’s representative “will reciprocate the visit by North Korea’s special envoy Kim Yo-jong,” sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the South Korean government.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in informed on Thursday his US counterpart, Donald Trump, of his government’s plan to send an envoy to the northern neighbor, according to the press release from the South Korean presidential office, detailing the phone call between the two presidents.

The Southern delegate’s visit to Pyongyang will serve to “confirm details of issues discussed during a high-level North Korean delegation’s South Korea visit,” the document added.

Kim Yo-jong made an historic visit to South Korea in early February on the occasion of the Winter Olympic Games, held in the South Korean county of PyeongChang, and conveyed to Moon an invitation to travel to Pyongyang and participate in a high-level inter-Korean summit, the first of its kind in more than a decade.

Another high-level North Korean delegation visited South Korea last week for the closing of the Olympics and assured Moon that Pyongyang is open to dialogue with the US, although the latter has insisted that North Korea must show a firm commitment on denuclearization before starting talks.

Moon is convinced that the ongoing inter-Korean rapprochement can bring Washington and Pyongyang to the negotiating table peacefully, after the year 2017 was marked by the North’s nuclear and missile tests and belligerent rhetorical exchanges with Donald Trump.
 

