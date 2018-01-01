

Song Leads HSBC Women’s Championship in Singapore



SINGAPORE – American Jennifer Song was on top of the leaderboard on Friday heading into the second day of the HSBC Women’s World Golf Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.



Her compatriot Michelle Wie was tied for second on 5-under par, two shots behind Song, who was on seven under.



Korea’s Jeong Eun Lee and Ji Eun-hee will be hoping to make it the fourth consecutive year that a Korean takes home the prize money, which this year is valued at $1.5 million. They were vying with Wie in second spot at the beginning of Round 2 play.



The tournament runs until Sunday, with the cut being made at the end of Friday’s session.



