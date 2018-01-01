 
  Sports

Rahm 3 Shots Back of Oosthuizen after First Round of WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY – South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen shot a 7-under 64 to take the lead at the star-studded WGC-Mexico Championship after Thursday’s first round, although Spain’s Jon Rahm and several of golf’s other top-ranked players are close behind.

Long known as one of golf’s sweetest swingers, the 29th-ranked Oosthuizen also had it going with the flat stick in opening-round action at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City.

The South African carded birdies on the first, second, fifth, 10th and 12th holes and also fired an eagle on the par-5 15th.

But world No. 1 Dustin Johnson of the United States; Rahm, the world No. 2; and world No. 4 Jordan Spieth of the US all posted below-par rounds on Thursday.

Of those three, Rahm is the closest to Oosthuizen after firing a 4-under 67, while Johnson is at 2-under and Spieth is at 1-under.

American world No. 3 Justin Thomas and England’s Justin Rose got off to slow starts with scores of 1-over and even par, respectively, and will be looking to make their moves on Friday.

Just behind Oosthuizen after one round of play are England’s Chris Paisley, American Xander Schauffele and India’s Shubhankar Sharma, all of whom recorded rounds of 6-under.

The WGC Mexico Championship has a total purse of $10 million, one of the biggest outside golf’s four major championships.
 

