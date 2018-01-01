

Ethiopia’s Dibaba Wins 3rd Consecutive 3,000-Meter World Indoor Title



BIRMINGHAM, England – Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba won on Thursday her third consecutive 3,000-meter world title at the 2018 World Indoor Championships with a time of 8 minutes and 45.05 seconds.



Dibaba’s sudden burst of speed three laps from the finish line surprised her rivals, who could not keep up.



Dutch runner Sifan Hassan – who took home the silver medal – seemed to be closing the gap separating her from Dibaba somewhat during the final turn but the Ethiopian opened up the distance between them once again with her sudden sprint.



Dibaba, the world long-distance record holder who ran the 3,000-meter in 8:31.23 earlier this year, did not need to even come close to her best performance on this occasion to take the gold.



Instead, she seemed to be saving her energy for Friday’s 1,500-meter heats and Saturday’s final, in which she will attempt to repeat her victory at the 2012 Championships in Istanbul.



Dibaba is seeking to win both the 3,000-meter and 1,500-meter contests in Birmingham.



Hassan, who clocked 8:45.68 for the silver medal, beat out Britain’s Laura Muir by one tenth of a second after an agonizing sprint in the final stretch.



