 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports

Man City Rolls over Arsenal 3-0

LONDON – Manchester City dominated Arsenal 3-0 on Thursday in a Premier League match just days after beating the Gunners by the same margin in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Only around a third of the seats at the Emirates were filled amid travel woes associated with the winter storm battering the United Kingdom, though some of the absent Arsenal supporters may count themselves lucky to have missed yet another demoralizing defeat.

City took the lead in the 15th minute, courtesy of a strike by Bernardo Silva.

The Gunners failed to respond and found themselves trailing 2-0 in the 28th minute after David Silva capped a great combination by Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero by put the ball past Arsenal keeper Petr Cech as he came out.

Just five minutes later, Leroy Sane scored with ease after taking a great pass from Agüero to make it 3-0 for the Premier League champions-in-waiting.

Arsenal got an opportunity to get back in the game in the second half when the referee awarded a penalty for an Otamendi foul against Mkhitaryan.

New acquisition Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the shot, but City keeper Ederson guessed correctly and turned it aside.

The victory lifts City to 75 points, a cushion of 16 over second-place Manchester United.

Arsenal are in sixth place with 45 points, 10 away from the top four.
 

