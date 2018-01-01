

Brazil, Argentina in Group B of Women’s Copa America



SANTIAGO – The Brazilian national team along with Argentina will be part of Group B in the women’s Copa America soccer tournament in Chile following Thursday’s drawing ceremony in Santiago.



Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela will round out Group B for the April 4-22 competition, and Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Chile will comprise the Group A roster.



The drawing ceremony took place Thursday in the auditorium of the Quilin National Professional Soccer Association (ANFP) sports complex in the Chilean capital, where mascot Gabi the chinchilla was introduced.



The eighth edition of the women’s Copa America will be contested in La Serena, Coquimbo and Ovalle, in the northern region of Coquimbo.



The Copa America tournament will give two automatic tickets – as well as third via a play-off – to the 2019 women’s World Cup in France, while the top four teams in the tourney will qualify for that year’s Pan-American Games in Lima.



The two runners-up will receive passes to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.



ANFP chief Arturo Salah said during the ceremony that women’s soccer has been a “fundamental” element in his administration, adding that he is hoping for a good performance by the Chilean national team.



“I hope we qualify for the Pan-American Games, the World Cup or the Olympics,” he said.



