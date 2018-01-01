

Mexico to Host Launch of Global Forest Study



MEXICO CITY – Mexico will host the launch of the Global Forest Resource Assessment 2020 with an inaugural workshop for participants from 145 countries, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Thursday.



The workshop will take place in Toluca, in the central state of Mexico, and will provide training in the use of methods and software to create more accurate reports about the world’s forests.



The information will allow governments to understand the situation in their respective countries so as to propel public policies and initiatives to avoid the degradation of forest ecosystems and encourage their sustainable management.



The FAO said that forests are crucial for life on the planet since they provide air and water, and mitigate the effects of climate change.



Forests also provide sources of food for the families that inhabit them, as well as means of making a living in rural areas, the organization said.



Forests currently face great challenges, such as climate change and land-use change linked to urbanization and rising food production, coupled with the loss of biodiversity and the effects that deforestation will have on humans and ecological resilience.



