

Betis, Real Sociedad Battle to Goalless Draw



SEVILLE, Spain – Real Betis and Real Sociedad held each other scoreless on Thursday in a match that produced few scoring opportunities.



The outcome leaves Betis in 9th place in La Liga, with 37 points from 26 matches, while the two teams ahead of them in the standings, Eibar and Girona, both won this week.



Despite wanting to keep pace with those rivals, Betis coach Quique Setien chose to rest several starters ahead of the upcoming match away to Valencia.



Decimated by injuries, the visiting Sociedad side – 14th in La Liga – started the match showing more ambition than the hosts expected.



Betis’ first clear chance didn’t come until the 37th minute, an effort by Cristian Tello that forced a save from keeper Miguel Angel Moya, playing his first match for Sociedad after joining from Atletico Madrid to step in for the injured Gero Rulli.



Hector Moreno threatened for Sociedad a few minutes later with a powerful header that went wide of the net.



The home side returned from the break playing with more intensity and both Tello and Junior Firpo created anxious moments for Moya, whose counterpart, Antonio Adan, needed to make a stop against Sociedad’s Alvaro Odriozola in the 79th minute.



