

Jacobson Announces She Will Step Down as US Envoy to Mexico in May



MEXICO CITY – US Ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, announced on Thursday that she will step down from her post in early May after 31 years of government service “to pursue other opportunities.”



“It has been an honor and privilege to serve my country as ambassador to Mexico. After serving the U.S. government for 31 years, I will be parting ways in May to pursue other opportunities,” the diplomat said in a statement released on Twitter.



Jacobson said that she is leaving her post knowing that US-Mexican relations are strong.



“I have come to the difficult decision that it is the right time to move on to new challenges and adventures,” Jacobson wrote, The New York Times reported. “This decision is all the more difficult because of my profound belief in the importance of the U.S.-Mexico relationship and knowledge that it is at a crucial moment.”



Jacobson has headed the US Embassy in Mexico since May 2016 and she said that – for the time being – she has no information on who might succeed her.



From 2012-2016, Jacobson served as assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs and was nominated by former President Barack Obama to be the envoy to Mexico in June 2015, receiving Senate confirmation in April 2016 after a grueling process.



Jacobson is the first woman in US history to lead Washington’s diplomatic mission in Mexico, a country she got to know well between 2002-2007 when she headed the State Department’s Office of Mexican Affairs, later becoming deputy assistant secretary for Mexico and Canada until 2010.



She is also known for having been the chief US negotiator in the process to reestablish diplomatic relations with Cuba launched by Obama in December 2014.



