

Mexican Actress Maria Rubio Dies



MEXICO CITY – Mexican telenovela actress Maria Rubio, who made a career portraying characters viewers loved to hate, has died, the National Association of Performers (ANDI) said Thursday on Twitter. She was 83.



Rubio “is remembered for her iconic role as Catalina Creel, the villain in the ‘Cuna de Lobos’ (1986-1987) telenovela,” ANDI said.



Catalina Creel, the widow of a large pharmaceutical company CEO, carries out a series of evil deeds to protect her fortune and family. The telenovela was a great success throughout Latin America.



For this role, Rubio won the 1987 TVyNovelas Best Villain award, which she won again in 1996 for playing Livia Arizmendi in the telenovela “Imperio de cristal.”



ANDI did not reveal Rubio’s cause of death.



Last November, the actress suffered the loss of her son, producer Claudio Reyes Rubio, in a car accident.



During a career spanning five decades, Maria Rubio acted in 32 telenovelas, eight other television series, 10 films and three plays.



Many celebrities expressed their sorrow for Rubio’s death on Twitter, including actresses Patricia Reyes Spindola, Laura Zapata and Edith Gonzalez.



