

Kazakhstan Pays Tribute to 3 Prominent Spaniards



MADRID – Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Spain, Bakyt Dyussenbayev, pinned on Thursday medals on three prominent Spaniards who played key roles in the construction of strategic relations between Madrid and the former Soviet republic.



“Our government presents this award to those who accompanied us along the way to our many achievements,” Dyussenbayev said during the ceremony held at the Kazakh Embassy in Madrid.



The medallions, granted on special orders from President Nursultan Nazarbayev and made of pure Kazakh gold, were presented to former Senate speaker Juan Jose Lucas, Member of Parliament Jose Maria Chiquillo, and Spanish Ambassador-at-Large for Central Asia Manuel Larrotcha.



“I have feelings of gratitude and commitment, of gratitude to Kazakhstan and commitment to the future,” Lucas, who in 2011 led a delegation of Spanish senators to observe Kazakh presidential elections, said as he received the medallion.



“Kazakhstan is a key axis country in north-south relations, in China and Russia, and east-west countries, with Europe and Asia. The Silk Road and the Volga trade route make us see this country as one that sparks a lot of interest for its large oil, gas and mineral reserves,” he said.



Chiquillo, who also serves as the international president of the UNESCO Program of the Silk Road, described the tribute as “recognition of the work that we have achieved in recent years through the friendship and cooperation between our countries.”



“Relations between Spain and Kazakhstan show that there is another way of doing international politics, from cooperation, respect and trust,” said Chiquillo.



Ambassador Larrotcha said his medal was recognition “of Spain as a whole by President Nazarbayev.”



“It is recognition to the many Spanish businessmen who work in Kazakhstan every day and collaborate in the development process” of the Central Asian country in the areas of mining air transportation and rail, Larrotcha said.



