

Argentina on Path to Economic Growth, President Says



BUENOS AIRES – Argentine President Mauricio Macri told Parliament on Thursday that “the worst is over” and better years lie ahead for the country thanks to his administration’s decision to take the gradualist path to change.



“Some criticize us for moving too slowly and others for moving too fast,” he said in a speech marking the opening of this year’s legislative session. “The former are asking for a shock adjustment, and to them I say that we are here to reduce poverty and make sure that no Argentine goes hungry.”



He urged the latter group to rethink their demand for “nothing to change,” adding that, were it not for change, the country would be in a situation similar to that of Venezuela, a nation in the midst of “social disintegration.”



“We chose a path in which all Argentines are united by effort,” he said, adding that his administration has goals for lowering inflation and reducing fiscal deficit to the government target of 3.2 percent of GDP this year.



“We will achieve such goals, so we will stop plunging further into debt,” he said. “Investments will multiply in a reliable country.”



Macri also urged avoiding making “apocalyptic diagnoses” because the country needs “coherence and temperance.”



He later thanked the citizens and members of Parliament for “making a commitment to dialogue” and “choosing truth, even when it is inconvenient.”



“You put me here to walk this path together, a different path that is pulling us out of years of repeating the same mistakes,” Macri said.



