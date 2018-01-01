

Barcelona Invites Florida Shooting Hero to Camp Nou



BARCELONA – FC Barcelona invited on Thursday Anthony Borges, one of the seriously wounded survivors of the Feb. 14 Florida school massacre, to visit the club’s facilities.



The 15-year-old Borges, who attends Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was shot five times in the back while heroically helping 20 classmates hide from the shooter, who killed 17 people and wounded 15 more.



Borges “received a club shirt signed by the first team players this week. And it’s a gesture that he most certainly deserves. For the 15-year-old of Venezuelan origin is a true hero,” said Barça in a statement on its website.



Borges – who played soccer at the new Barça Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for two months in 2016 and is a big fan of the club – had always dreamt of traveling to Barcelona and meeting the team’s first-string players.



Barça offered the services of its own medical team to help Borges get all the surgery he needs, and also helped in giving exposure to his father’s crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his son’s medical expenses.



