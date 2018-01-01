 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Barcelona Invites Florida Shooting Hero to Camp Nou

BARCELONA – FC Barcelona invited on Thursday Anthony Borges, one of the seriously wounded survivors of the Feb. 14 Florida school massacre, to visit the club’s facilities.

The 15-year-old Borges, who attends Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was shot five times in the back while heroically helping 20 classmates hide from the shooter, who killed 17 people and wounded 15 more.

Borges “received a club shirt signed by the first team players this week. And it’s a gesture that he most certainly deserves. For the 15-year-old of Venezuelan origin is a true hero,” said Barça in a statement on its website.

Borges – who played soccer at the new Barça Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for two months in 2016 and is a big fan of the club – had always dreamt of traveling to Barcelona and meeting the team’s first-string players.

Barça offered the services of its own medical team to help Borges get all the surgery he needs, and also helped in giving exposure to his father’s crowdfunding campaign to raise money for his son’s medical expenses.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved