Venezuelan Opposition Leader’s Wife Says Police Forcibly Entered Their Home



CARACAS – Lilian Tintori, the wife of prominent Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was convicted in 2015 of inciting violence during anti-government protests the year before and currently is under house arrest, said on Thursday that intelligence agents had forced their way into their home.



Tintori said the agents from Venezuela’s Sebin intelligence agency burst into their home carrying weapons and without having obtained a search warrant and were still inside.



She wrote on Twitter that her three children were frightened, adding that the actions by Sebin amounted to an illegal violation of their privacy.



Tintori recalled that Lopez, who has been under house arrest since July of last year, was being monitored at all times and had an electronic tagging device on his ankle.



“There’s no justification for this action that affects three minors,” she said.



Tintori said the intelligence agents told her that the action was in response to a “new order from above.”



Lopez was sentenced to nearly 14 years behind bars for promoting anti-government protests in February 2014 that devolved into acts of violence leaving 43 dead. He was granted house arrest in July 2017 for health reasons.



After being deemed a flight risk and briefly being moved in early August 2017 back to a military prison, he was transferred to his home once again a week later.



Lopez, the founder and leader of the Popular Will (VP) opposition party, has been one of the staunchest critics of the leftist administrations – led by Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, and current head of state Nicolas Maduro – that have ruled Venezuela since 1999.



The VP is a hardline opposition party that says Maduro’s government is a dictatorship and is calling on other opposition parties to boycott the April 22 presidential election.



