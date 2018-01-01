

Sledges at the Ready in Glasgow as Central Scotland Blanketed in Snow



GLASGOW – An intense Arctic weather system that prompted the United Kingdom’s meteorological agency to issue its highest alert levels for heavy snow and wind had let up just enough on Thursday for residents of Scotland’s largest city Glasgow to enjoy the wintry scenes.



Central Scotland was issued a red alert on Wednesday as the so-called “Beast from the East” bore down on the region overnight, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded amid warnings from the regional government for people to stay at home.



Although a lesser amber warning remained in place for adverse weather conditions, dozens of revelers armed with sledges headed to the city’s Queen’s Park to make the most of the snow.



All schools in Glasgow were closed until the end of the week because of the weather system, which moved over Europe from eastern Russia.



