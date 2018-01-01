

Chivas Routs Cibao 7-0 on Aggregate to Reach CONCACAF Champions Quarters



GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Mexican club Chivas easily advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, following up their 2-0 road victory over Dominican side Cibao in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash by drubbing their opponent 5-0 at home.



The Guadalajara squad’s superior skill was evident from the outset here Wednesday night at Estadio Akron, while Cibao’s defense held up in the early going but then was powerless to stop a flood of second-half goals.



Chivas could have put the game out of reach in the first half, although shots by Gael Sandoval, Carlos Ernesto Cisneros, Jose Juan Macias and Isaac Brizuela failed to find the back of the net.



But just before the intermission Oswaldo Alanis made the score 3-0 on aggregate when he headed the ball into the right side of the goal off a corner kick.



Cibao appeared determined not to allow any more scoring when it took the field for the second half, but instead it ceded a pair of goals over a three-minute span.



Chivas showed some exquisite touch on the first of those two, with Cisneros receiving a soft pass and delicately lofting the ball over the head of Cibao goalkeeper Juan Pablo Dominguez and into the left side of the goal in the 53rd minute.



The third score of the match (fifth on aggregate) also was set up by an excellent pass, this time from Cisneros to Macias, who tapped the ball home from point-blank range in minute 56.



More than a half hour remained on the clock, plenty of time for Chivas to add to their already insurmountable lead.



Alan Pulido scored in the 75th minute on a volley off a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro, who also assisted on Alejandro Mayorga’s powerful left-footed strike from inside the area four minutes later to make the aggregate score 7-0.



Next up for Guadalajara in the quarterfinals of this regional competition, CONCACAF’s answer to the UEFA Champions League, will be the winner of the round-of-16 clash between Salvadoran club Santa Tecla and the Seattle Sounders.



Santa Tecla won the first leg 2-1 at home on Feb. 22; the second leg will be played Thursday night at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.



