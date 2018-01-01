 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Arts & Entertainment

Ice Skaters Venture onto Amsterdam’s Frozen Canals

AMSTERDAM – Frosty weather brought to Europe by the so-called Beast from the East left Amsterdam’s iconic canals on Thursday coated in a sheet of ice, which happy locals eagerly skated on as soon as the city gave the safety all-clear.

Several skaters ventured out into the Dutch capital’s central Keizersgracht, one of the main three canals that circle around the historic city center, to practice a sport the Netherlands is a champion in, having won a total 129 Winter Olympic medals in ice skating events.

Just outside Amsterdam, in the city of Zaandam, more skaters could be seen enjoying the area’s famously flat landscape dotted with picturesque houses and windmills.

Earlier in the day, icebreakers had to sail around the nearby bordering lake Nijkerkernauw to free the waterways frozen solid by the Beast from the East, an Arctic weather system that caused chaos across Europe and dropped temperatures in the Netherlands to as low as -9 C (16 F).
 

