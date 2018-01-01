 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

America Eases into CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

MEXICO CITY – America drew 1-1 in the second leg of its CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 clash against Costa Rica’s Saprissa, a result that gave the Mexican side a 6-2 victory on aggregate and a berth in the quarterfinals.

After routing Saprissa 5-1 on Feb. 21 in San Jose, America was able to conserve its energy here Wednesday night at Estadio Azteca against an opponent that never posed any real threat but at least was able to avoid a second straight blowout.

Saprissa managed a better result on the road, although the game started in inauspicious fashion for the Costa Rican club when Darwin Quintero scored in the opening minute.

In an outstanding individual effort, the Colombian forward took possession of the ball at midfield, eluded several Saprissa players, and then launched a lofted shot from far outside the penalty box that entered the goal over the head of net minder Kevin Briceño.

With a 6-1 lead on aggregate, America focused on clock management and did not exert itself in a bid to pile on further, although Quintero, Cecilio Dominguez and Henry Martin all had chances from inside the area before halftime that they failed to convert.

Instead, it was Saprissa that pulled one back eight minutes after the intermission on a goal by Mariano Torres, who spun around his mark and launched a potent left-footed strike that defender Emanuel Aguilera did little to prevent and which snuck inside the left upright past goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

America will next take on Panamanian club Tauro starting next week in the quarterfinals of this regional competition, CONCACAF’s answer to the UEFA Champions League.

Tauro and FC Dallas finished tied 3-3 on aggregate after two legs in their round-of-16 battle, but the Panama City side advanced on away goals.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved