

Harsh Weather in Central, Eastern Europe Leaves 38 People Dead



BUDAPEST/PRAGUE – At least 38 people have died over the course of the week due to the harsh weather conditions that have struck much of Europe seen temperatures plunge down to -25 degrees Celsius (-13 degrees Fahrenheit), according to authorities.



In Hungary, 21 people were reported dead between Sunday and Wednesday, according to the Hungarian Social Forum non-governmental organization.



The NGO said most of the victims were either ill or elderly, adding that many had died in homes with no heating.



The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute issued a yellow warning in the Czech Republic for extremely low temperatures until 11.00 am on Friday.



In the past days, eight people have died in the country due to the freezing temperatures.



Another four people reportedly died in Slovakia, while in Romania, two others died due to the cold weather that forced the government to close schools in Bucharest and other cities.



The highway linking the Romanian capital to the Black Sea coastal town of Constanza had to be closed, along with dozens of secondary roads.



According to Romanian police, over 100 trains and 15 flights were canceled over the weather.



In Serbia, two individuals aged 49 and 75 reportedly died of hypothermia, while in Slovenia, a man froze to death in the town of Maribor after falling unconscious outside his home while cutting wood, according to the STA news agency.



Temperatures were forecast to slowly rise by the weekend.



