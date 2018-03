Thomas Partey to Stays at Atletico Madrid until 2023



MADRID – Atletico Madrid announced on Thursday the extension of midfielder Thomas Partey’s contract until June 30, 2023.



Thomas has played 82 matches with the Spanish club, 35 of which during this season.



“For me, it’s an honor to play for this club,” Thomas said following the signing of the new contract.



Thomas first joined Atletico Madrid in 2011, the year he turned 18, and stressed he would like to stay in the club for years to come.