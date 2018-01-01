

Revelers Take to Streets of Nepal to Celebrate Holi, Festival of Colors



KATHMANDU – Nepalese citizens flocked on Thursday to the streets to douse each other in colored powders to mark the festival of Holi.



Revelers, who gathered in the capital Kathmandu and in the nearby city of Bhaktapur, danced to the beat of drums and threw powders at each other as part of the festivities.



Known as the “festival of colors,” the Hindu festival, which is also popular among locals and tourists alike in neighboring India, is celebrated annually and marks the coming of spring.



The 2018 edition of Holi begins on the evening of Thursday and ends Friday.



