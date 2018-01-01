 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

FIFA Calls for Tension between Iran, Saudi Arabia Not to Affect Soccer

TEHERAN – FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino called on Thursday on tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia to be eased and to not affect any soccer events.

In a meeting with the Iranian Sport Minister Masoud Soltanifar, Infantino expressed his hope that the problem of holding matches between the two countries in their respective territories would be resolved.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation in January 2016 prohibited Saudi clubs from playing matches against Iranian teams in Iran, shortly after Riyadh broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Soltanifar asked Infantino to deal with this issue in conjunction with the Asian Football Confederation so that Iran could organize matches without the need to play in a neutral third country.

Infantino said that politics should never intervene in soccer, nor soccer in politics.

The FIFA President invited the Iranian Sports Minister and the President, Hassan Rouhani, to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Iranian team, led by Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, was put in Group B of the World Cup, along with Portugal, Spain and Morocco, and is scheduled debut on June 15 against Morocco in St. Petersburg.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved