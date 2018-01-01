 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Humanitarian Convoy Visits Afrin with Aid for 50,000 People

BEIRUT – A convoy of trucks carrying aid material traveled on Thursday to Afrin, a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria that is under attack by Turkish forces and their allies, reported the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has not been able to deliver any aid to the region since early December.

The convoy consisted of 29 trucks carrying 430 tons of food, medical supplies and materials to purify water, the spokesperson for the ICRC in Syria, Ingy Sedky, told EFE.

Sedky said the aid included 7,450 food packages, 1,700 hygiene kits, 2,500 mattresses, 20,000 blankets, 1,000 solar lamps, 50,450 diapers and 2,080 sets of winter clothing, as well as water tanks.

The convoy, which has been organized in collaboration with the Syrian Red Crescent Society, also delivered aid to the population of Tel Riffat in northern Aleppo.

The spokesperson said that this was the first ICRC convoy to make it to Afrin since the start of the offensive in the area.

Since Jan. 20, Turkish forces and some Syrian rebel factions have carried out a military offensive in Afrin, controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).
 

