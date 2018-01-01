

India to Help Jordan Train 3,000 IT Professionals



NEW DELHI – India and Jordan agreed on Thursday to set up a Center of Excellence in Jordan to train at least 3,000 citizens of the country as Information Technology professionals over a period of five years.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan, who ends his three-day visit to India on Thursday, presided over a meeting where 12 bilateral agreements were signed.



“(The) purpose is to set up next generation Centre of Excellence (COE) in Jordan for training of minimum 3000 Jordanian IT professionals over a period of 5 years,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.



The agreement also includes the training of Jordanian IT teachers in India, who would later go back to teach in their own country.



The other 11 agreements include a defense Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at boosting cooperation in the arms industry, counter-terrorism, cyber-security and military training.



The visit of King Abdullah II comes weeks after Modi became the first Indian head of state since 1988 to visit Jordan, where he discussed global terrorism and praised the King’s efforts in fighting it.



Earlier on Thursday, Modi and King Abdullah had participated in a conference titled “Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding and Moderation” in Delhi.



The King said in the conference that the global war against terror was not between religions but a “fight of moderates against extremism and extremist ideology.”



Modi urged the Indian youth to learn “humanitarian aspects of Islam” and said he was proud of India’s diversity.



