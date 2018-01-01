 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Jennifer Song Leads Opening Round of Women’s Golf with 65 Shots

SENTOSA, Singapore – United States’ Jennifer Song took on Thursday a two-shot lead at the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, an LPGA golf tournament in Singapore, after hitting a seven-under-par 65.

The 28-year-old got seven birdies, advancing past her compatriot Michelle Wie and South Korea’s Ji Eun-Hee in a round suspended for two hours due to lightning.

“I had a little bit of less pressure,” Song said. “I just kept it going and then I had a little bit of trouble here and there, and I managed to save it, so I think that just kept me going.”

“I’ll just take (that score) any day,” she added.

The tournament’s first round top rankings and points are as follows:

1. Jennifer Song (USA) 65 (-7)

2. Ji Eun-Hee (South Korea) 67 / Michelle Wie (USA) 67

3. Brooke Henderson (Canada) 68 / Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 68 / Danielle Kang (USA) 68 / Chun In-gee (South Korea) 68 / Jessica Korda (USA) 68 / Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden) 68 / Chella Choi (South Korea) 68
 

