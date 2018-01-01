

Russia’s Putin Unveils New Arsenal, Including Undetectable Cruise Missile



MOSCOW – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin claimed on Thursday his country had developed a host of hi-tech weaponry, including an invincible cruise missile that could evade all modern anti-missile systems and deliver a nuclear payload anywhere in the world.



At his annual state of the union address just weeks ahead of a presidential election, Putin received a rapturous applause from lawmakers and senators in the crowd when he announced that Russia’s defense ministry had successfully tested a new series of intercontinental ballistic missiles and an undetectable cruise missile that could maneuver around even the United States’ most advanced air defense radars.



“It’s a small missile, with an unlimited range and unpredictable trajectory that cannot be intercepted by existing and future missile defense and air defense,” he said.



“Nobody in the world has anything like this at the moment, it’s something fantastic,” he added, as the audience were shown computer-generated video demonstrations how the new systems would apparently work.



Putin’s address would be his last before the upcoming elections slated for March 18, a ballot he is widely expected to win, meaning he would take on his fourth term in office having barely left the helm of Russian power since the turn of the century.



His speech, which lasted almost two hours and addressed issues ranging from economic growth to tackling poverty, was well received by the crowd of lawmakers from both chambers of the Russian parliament.



