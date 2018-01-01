 
Caracas,
Friday
March 2,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Putin: It’s Time to Free Ourselves of Anything Blocking Russia’s Progress

MOSCOW – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the country needed a broad series of measures to boost development, free it from a lack of progress and vault it into the future, as he gave the state of the nation address just weeks ahead of a presidential election that he is widely expected to win.

In his 14th state of the nation speech, Putin said Russia had to be open to the world and to new ideas and initiatives, as the country was at a crossroads and each step taken over next few years was going to be significant for its development.

“We need to be strong and work hard; otherwise, we will have no future. We need to focus on development so that no obstacle prevents us from making progress,” he said. “It’s up to us to determine our future.”

Putin said it was now time to address new challenges and, acknowledging that 20 million of Russia’s 146 million citizens were living in poverty, vowed to ensure sustained wage growth and cute poverty levels by half in the next six years.

He insisted that nothing he was saying had anything to do with the upcoming elections, a vote slated for March 18 that he is widely expected to win as he has been at the helm of the country since the turn of the century, alternating between the roles of Prime Minister and President.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner who has been banned from taking part in the elections, has called for the vote to be boycotted as he does not believe it would be fair.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved