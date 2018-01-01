 
  Business & Economy

Japanese Students Fired Up for Job Hunt Ahead of Hiring Season

TOKYO – Some 1,500 Japanese graduates gathered in downtown Tokyo on Thursday for a pep rally aimed at getting the youth fired up for the upcoming hiring season and the start of their professional careers.

People attending the annual event, dressed in their college uniforms, watched motivational speeches delivered by fellow job seekers and high-energy cheerleading performances, an epa photographer reported.

About five to six groups of cheerleaders sporting traditional black Japanese outfits, accompanied by girls in miniskirts and carrying pom-poms, performed militarized salutes and chants aimed at motivating the crowd of graduates.

Alumni from several vocational schools in Tokyo attended the rally; two young girls even took to the stage to pledge to apply themselves fully in their upcoming job hunt.

The new fiscal year in Japan starts in April, with peak hiring season typically kicking off in March.

Japan has been facing labor shortages as a result of the country’s aging populace, shrinking workforce and a public aversion to immigration.
 

