

Elephant Breaks into a Malaysian School, Causes Panic



KUALA LUMPUR – An elephant broke on Thursday into a school in the Malaysian province of Sabah of northeastern Borneo island, forcing the eviction of teachers and students in an incident where no one was injured, local authorities reported.



The elephant appeared to be foraging for food at the SMK school in Telupid, a small town in the region, and stomped through several classrooms in the building Thursday morning while people were still inside, as seen in a video published on the Facebook profile of Sabah Police.



Authorities indicated that this was the second time this year that an elephant entered the educational center and Wednesday 10 elephants demolished a fence to access the premises of Beluran police station, about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the school.



A team of veterinarians and forest guards are trying to redirect the animals into the forest and are analyzing ways to keep animals away from residential areas.



Rapid deforestation affecting the ecosystems of Borneo island is threatening the survival of elephants in the region with an estimated population between 500-2,000.



