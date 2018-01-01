 
  Sports

Day 4 of Preseason F1 Testing Begins in Barcelona

MONTMELO, Barcelona – The fourth and last day of the first round of preseason testing in Formula One Racing – the second round will be held at the same circuit next week – began Thursday morning at 9:00 am at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit and is set to continue without a break until 6:00 pm, allowing the teams to make up for the time they lost due to heavy snow a day earlier.

For the third day straight, organizers have canceled the lunch break and a chance for fans to walk past the pits.

Heavy snowfall, which started on Tuesday evening, disrupted proceedings on Wednesday, with only five teams leaving the pits.

Fernando Alonso (McLaren) was the only driver to record a time (2:18.545) in the 11 laps he managed to complete.

The Barcelona Circuit looked much better on the last day of testing this week, despite fog and wet tracks and a possibility of rain.

Temperature had climbed up significantly – 7.2 degrees in the air and 9.4 degrees on the track – after dropping close to zero a day earlier.

The driver line-up for Thursday could see the same drivers behind the wheel throughout the day, as only five could test on Wednesday.

The expected lineup for Thursday was the following: Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel for Ferrari, Max Verstappen for Red Bull, Nicholas Latifi for Force India, Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll for Williams, Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg for Renault, Pierre Gasly for Toro Rosso, Stoffel Vandoorne for McLaren; and Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc for Sauber.
 

