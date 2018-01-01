

Zverev Wins All-German Clash vs. Gojowczyk, Moves On to Quarters



ACAPULCO, Mexico – Germany’s Alexander Zverev beat his compatriot Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Mexico Open in Acapulco on Wednesday night.



Zverev needed to mount a late comeback from 6-5 down in the first set, saving two set points as he took it to a tiebreak, which he won after again saving another set point.



The world number 5 broke Gojowczyk’s serve at 4-3 in the second set, which he finished off to win 6-3.



Zverev moves on to meet the US’ Ryan Harrison, after he knocked out Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.



