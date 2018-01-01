 
US Donates $2.2 Million to Fight Human Trafficking in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY – United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, announced on Wednesday a donation of $2.2 million to a shelter in Guatemala to fight against human trafficking.

Haley, who visited Refugio de la Niñez as part of a Guatemala City tour, made the contribution official Wednesday and the goal, as reported by the US Embassy on social media, is to support the center’s work with human trafficking victims and their families.

The donation also seeks to expand efforts to prevent exploitation and violence since the shelter provides comprehensive care to minors who are victims of these two scourges.

According to UNICEF, nearly 60 percent of the 50,000 victims of human trafficking in the Central American country are children.

Haley, who is part of President Donald Trump’s government, and is one of the most influential figures in the country’s foreign policy establishment under the current administration, began her Central American tour in Honduras on Monday and is expected to conclude her visit to Guatemala on Thursday.

On Wednesday, she also held meetings with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Attorney General Thelma Aldana and head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, Ivan Velasquez.
 

